The 14 regional finalists to screen at Far South Film Festival

The Far South Film Festival congratulates the 14 films from regional Australian filmmakers selected for screening at the 2023 Far South Film Festival.
The festival will be held in-person this year on Saturday, August 19, in Merimbula, NSW at The Picture Showman Cinema.
Bangay Lore (drama) - Mullumbimby NSW
Chum (comedy) - Broken Hill NSW
Cry Of The Glossy (documentary) - Jan Juc Vic
Dinner Parties (music video) - Bulli NSW
Follow Your Nose (music video) - Canberra ACT
Mine Mine Mine (drama) - Corrimal NSW
Mother Of Sorrows (drama) - Port Macquarie NSW
Mourning Country (documentary) - Mollymook Beach NSW
Murphed (absurdist/comedy) - Byron Bay NSW
Return Shute: The Survival Of A Small Town Video Store (documentary) - Urunga NSW
Riley (drama/fantasy) - Charlotte Cove Tas
There Is No Future (sci-fi) - Wallagoot NSW
Waiting For Herefordot (comedy) - Muswellbrook NSW
Why So Blue? (experimental) - Bega NSW
Tickets for the Far South Film Festival will be on sale later in July.
Finalists will be in contention for the major prize of $1000 for Best Film, and a range of other prize categories, including Best Director, Best Youth Film, Best Performance, Best Use of a Regional Setting and People's Choice Award.
For audiences this is a unique opportunity to see independently produced films from regional filmmakers, whose voices and stories present a different point of view.
Attendees can look forward to a variety of films during the festival screenings with drama, comedy, fantasy, experimental, documentary, and sci-fi genres represented.
Screening sessions will be followed by Q&As with filmmakers and an awards ceremony.
The entire festival team are volunteers and sponsors are the lifeblood of the festival. If you or your business would like to support the Far South Film Festival and regional creatives, take a look at the sponsorship packages here.
Tickets will be available to purchase via the Far South Film Festival website, where there is also more information about the festival and the individual films.
