What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for June 26 - July 2

Of Men & Monkeys at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 Bookings essential via LS website
Open Mic Night of the Season at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Bermagui Country Club. 6.30pm- 10pm
Pearlerz at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
One Louder at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Richard Lawson at Club Sapphire, Merimbula.
Pete Campbell at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Corn Nut Creek and Kate Burke at Candelo Town Hall Cafe, Candelo. 7pm-10pm. Tickets $20/$25 via Humantix.
Jones Brothers at Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Strutt at Merimbula RSL. Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Intensity at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
ChangoTree at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Sam Stevenson at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential via LS website
The Sugarants at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Live music at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Live music at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
