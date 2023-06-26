Bega District News
'It's an important reminder of how dangerous it can be on Brown Mountain,' say Tura Beach couple

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 26 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 1:30pm
Vicki Bond and Ric Vanderbom had a lucky escape on Brown Mountain. Picture supplied
Vicki Bond and Ric Vanderbom had a lucky escape on Brown Mountain. Picture supplied

When Ric Vanderbom and Vicki Bond hit ice on Brown Mountain, while towing their caravan, the results were terrifying as Ric wrestled to gain control, at the same time desperately trying to avoid the steep drop on their right hand side.

