Red Heart Blue taking their tunes on the road

Still "buzzing" after Saturday night's Bega Valley Business Awards, Red Heart Blue has a string of upcoming gigs to keep the vibe going.
Corine Masliah and Jackson Fisher are the Bega Valley two-piece taking their tunes on the road in coming months - even to the US.
Masliah said she and Fisher felt "very honoured" to have been invited to perform throughout the inaugural Bega Valley Business Awards on June 17.
"Many of these businesses we have supported and have supported us, to see the community spirit of our entire shire come together and celebrate after a few very challenging years was an absolute joy!" they posted on their Facebook page.
"Everything and everyone looked spectacular.
"Thank you for asking us to create a musical soundscape to this very special night."
Next up for Red Heart Blue is a gig with the Eurobodalla Live Music Club on July 16, 12.30-3pm at Moruya Golf Club.
Then on July 21 they will play at Longstocking Brewery in Pambula.
Tathra's rockabilly festival on September 6 will give the duo another chance to perform in front of a home audience before they jet across to the US in October.
"We have a world tour planned for October! Pretty excited," Corine told ACM.
"Actually let's just say a US tour...although we may sneak in a stop in Paris!"
