Celebration of our shire's business leaders so satisfying

Last Saturday night I attended the inaugural Bega Valley Business Awards - a wonderful night celebrating our region's community organisations, business leaders and employees.
It was an honour to be part of the night, as a media partner as well as having the enjoyable task of presenting one of the special individual awards (thanks for my entrance theme song).
What was so apparent on the night, and in many discussions I've had since, was the joy and camaraderie in the room, business people from right across the shire celebrating each other.
I've previously had the pleasure of attending and covering business awards nights in each of our major towns. All have been wonderful occasions, with full credit to the hard-working organisers who put them together.
However, there was something particularly noteworthy of this latest combined shire-wide awards night.
Parochialism was put aside (not that there's any in the Bega Valley, surely?!) and the whole shire's business sector joined as one in celebrating its best and brightest.
It's been an unimaginably tough few years for people in business (the newspaper industry is not unaffected).
But that makes it even more worthwhile to celebrate what we do have - great businesses, exceptional young leaders and experienced mentors, all working to keep the lights on and the community served.
Kudos to Nigel Ayling and the Bega Valley Business Forum for being such advocates for the sector and for collaboration and cooperation across the Valley's various chambers of commerce.
And my sincere appreciation also the chefs at Club Sapphire who prepared that monster of a slow-cooked lamb shank! Delicious.
Have a wonderful weekend.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
