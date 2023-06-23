Bega District News

Celebration of our shire's business leaders so satisfying

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated June 23 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 12:20pm
Last Saturday night I attended the inaugural Bega Valley Business Awards - a wonderful night celebrating our region's community organisations, business leaders and employees.

