Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Poetry from the bard
June 24
There's a last chance to see local poet Kai Jensen share his passion for Shakespeare's sonnets on Saturday at Tura Marrang Library. Mr Jensen will introduce the topics and any unfamiliar Elizabethan words before reading the sonnets. The free performance will be 10.30-11.30am, followed by a discussion for those who want to stay. Book a free ticket via Bega Valley Shire Library website or phone 6499 2340.
Plethora of Postcards
June 23 - July 18
The charming and understated postcard is being celebrated at Spiral Gallery in Bega. The 12th annual Plethora of Postcards exhibition opens at Spiral Gallery June 23 and runs until July 18. The opening is on Friday June 23 at 5pm, with a morning tea and artist talk on Saturday, July 1.
Longstocking Brewery
June 23
Kara Coen and Sats Kramer perform at Longstocking Brewery 5-8pm bringing a whole lot of soul and swing in their new duo show. A delicious mix of sultry tunes, funky pop, blues and soul, all with a touch of old time jazz. They will take you on a musical journey, with Kara's intoxicating voice and Sats scintillating guitar solos and a set list of originals and unique versions of old favourites. Free entry. Book your table now at www.longstocking.com.au
Aquarium Open Day
June 24
See the giant cuttlefish changing colour, the angler fish with its long tongue eating a prawn or the mantis shrimp which can break an oyster shell (or your thumb) with its powerful double hammer-like blow. These are just some of the celebrities of the sea that can be seen at the Merimbula Aquarium's open day, Saturday, June 24, 10am-4pm. Entry $5 per person.
Doors Tribute
June 24
Unlocking the Doors are four Wollongong-based musicians dedicated to capturing the magic of the live performance and sound that was unmistakably Jim Morrison and The Doors. The ceremony is about to begin at Bermagui Country Club's auditorium at 7.30pm. Book your tickets for $35 via Humanitix or through the club.
Jack Biilmann Divided Mind tour
June 24
Following the great success of the Full Circle album in 2021, Jack Biilmann is back with his fifth and most unique album, Divided Mind. Support him in his hometown Wolumla on June 24, where he will be performing a very special show with supporting artist Chris O'Donnell, 7.30-10pm at the Wolumla Memorial Hall. Tickets are limited via Eventbrite.
Genealogy News
June 25
Peter Lacey from the South Coast History Society will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Bega Valley Genealogy Society, which will be held on Sunday, June 25 at 2pm. Members and visitors are all very welcome to come along to the Masonic Hall on Canning St. Bega and ask questions.
Stonewave Taiko: A mini Japanese Festival
June 29 - July 1
Stonewave Taiko and taiko duo, A.YA from Melbourne are excited to present a mini Mid-Winter Japanese Festival with a variety of activities taking place over three days in Bega at the end of June. Enrich your understanding of Japanese culture, have fun, cook and eat, and experience the joy of playing taiko! Cooking classes will be held on Thursday morning at St John's Church in Bega, activities at the SCPA Markets in Littleton Gardens on Friday morning, and a taiko workshop for all ages and all abilities on Saturday morning at the Sapphire Coast Anglican College. For more information, head to the Stonewave Taiko website and book for the cooking class and the taiko workshop at www.trybooking.com/CJAMT.
Flickerfest 2023 at Tywford Hall
July 14-15
Flickerfest celebrates Australian stories and talent on the big screen and introduces incredible new filmmakers to audiences, showcasing the 'Best of Australian Shorts' and 'Short Laughs Comedy' program highlights from Flickerfest's recent Bondi festival competition. Come along and enjoy a festive atmosphere with friends and family. Arrive early for the refreshments provided by Pambula Rotary, included with your ticket! For ticketing and info visit flickerfest.com.au/tour/merimbula
Shrek Rave Swamp Tour
July 15
Bermagui Country Club invites you to their to swamp for SHREK RAVE! DJs playing Shrek hits & party bangers all night long to bring out your inner ogre! There will be a Shrek DJ Set, Shrek-themed Balloon Wall Photoshoot and 'I'm A Believer' singalong at midnight. Plus Shrek visuals and Shrek giveaways. Keep hydrated with Shrek-themed drinks like Shrek Juice, Donkey Drank and Farquaad Fizz. There will be free green glow sticks and green glitter face painting. Plus the best Shrek-inspired outfits wins a $100 voucher. Starts 8pm in the Auditorium with tickets, including early bird tickets, available here.
Sapphire Coast Ulysses Club Historical Display
July 22
A display day hosted by the Sapphire Coast Ulysses Club will showcase historic motorcycles & cars. Take a stroll down memory lane at the Bega Cheese Heritage Centre on Saturday, July 22 from 10.30am through to 3pm.
