Rate rise will be hard for Bermagui residents to swallow, says community group

The Bermagui Community Forum has expressed concern over the rate rise which has recently been approved by IPART (Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal) and is due for discussion by councillors on June 28.
Bermagui Community Forum committee member David Monro said the rate rise of 24 per cent from July 1, 2023 and a further 19.6 per cent in 2024/25 in the general rate was going to be hard for residents to swallow given the increasing interest rates and the current rate of inflation.
"Bermagui residents, like other coastal village residents, will also be hit with a bigger rate rise following the revaluation of properties announced earlier in the year," Mr Monro said in reference to huge increases in land valuations particularly around the coast.
The land value increases prompted a well-attended residents meeting in Pambula after which ratepayers said they would be contacting the NSW Valuer General.
The general rate rise will be on top of an extra 4.1 to 7.5 per cent extra for some council-provided services from July 2023.
He said a lot of people in the area were on fixed or low incomes.
"In his comments about the IPART approval of the rate rise the mayor Russell Fitzpatrick mentioned the need to slash the budget in the future," Mr Monro said.
"The residents of Bermagui would like to understand what services are proposed to be cut. At this stage no options have been presented by council and the ratepayers deserve to be told what is being considered and what the likely priority areas might be," he said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
