Far South Coast joins trend towards smaller, more sustainable homes

For months last year Bermagui residents were intrigued by a sign saying an Ecoliv project would be delivered shortly.
It finally arrived by truck on June 15 and was hoisted onto the site on Wallaga Lake Road at the edge of town.
Danny Pikler, partner Loise and one-year old son Julian are the lucky owners.
Danny said they wanted a block of land with "plenty of northern light and walking distance to the beach".
They spoke to two architects but thought modular homes might be an option.
"We found six different companies but Ecoliv stood out to us for the sustainability and energy efficiency," Danny said.
All Ecoliv homes have guaranteed seven-star energy efficiency, double-glazing, solar panels and a rainwater tank for the washing machine and toilet.
"That seemed to be a unique offering to have all that as standard," he said.
Loise said there were several default designs and lots of flexibility.
They have incorporated a raked ceiling, as well as a huge window in the living room "to bring the outside in".
The house is made with two modules, with the living room and kitchen in the front and three bedrooms, study, two bathrooms and laundry at the rear, away from the road.
The prefabricated houses are built off site at Ecoliv's EcoHub in Victoria and transported around the country.
They said there has been a lot of interest in the house and their neighbours have been terrific.
A standard house will be delivered 16 to 18 weeks after the order is placed.
Once delivered, it takes two to three weeks to connect it to services and be ready for occupation.
Danny and Loise's one took longer because it is a custom design.
The spacious, light-filled house could not be more different from their rented studio apartment in Melbourne which is very dark with little ventilation.
Ecoliv director Esme Beaumont said the company's foundational vision was for homes to have less impact on the environment.
The houses can be designed to suit any climate in Australia, as well as sloping sites, bushfire-prone areas and off-the-grid remote locations.
There are Ecoliv houses in Moruya, Tathra, Hill Top in the Southern Highlands and another Ecoliv sign has emerged in Bermagui.
They are intentionally smaller than the Australian average to minimise the environmental footprint.
Combined with all the other features it cuts the power costs of heating, cooling, lighting and appliances by around 30 percent.
Loise said everyone they have met in Bermagui has been very welcoming.
"We love it here.
"We have frequent conversations about how we can move here permanently and Julian is on the waiting list for pre-school."
