Regional Express requests trading halt

REX (Regional Express) has been placed in a trading halt on the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) at the request of REX and pending a further announcement.
The trading halt was requested on Monday, June 19 at 10.30am and lasts for no more than two trading days.
REX has said that the trading halt has been requested pending a material announcement relating to the company's revised profit guidance.
A trading halt is the temporary suspension of a company's trading activity.
Trading halts are requested by a company when a price sensitive announcement is near release.
In April 2023 Rex announced it was cutting a number of regional routes citing staff shortages - both pilots and engineers - and supply chain issues with aircraft parts.
Continued staff shortages can play havoc with airline logistics and schedules.
The airline has continued to service Merimbula but in its April 2023 announcement said it was cutting the Sydney to Cooma route.
An announcement is expected before the opening of trade on Wednesday, June 21.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW.
