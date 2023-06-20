Council front desk temporarily shut

Council's customer service front desk at Zingel Place will be closed until Friday, June 23 due to works required for the gallery redevelopment but customer service will continue to operate over the phone, Bega Valley Shire Council said.
People can still make any payments they need to via credit card over the phone, or pay any rates, water and debtor invoices at a post office.
If urgent, customer service staff may be able to meet with you, by appointment only. Contact the customer service team on 6499 2222.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
