Council front desk temporarily shut

Updated June 20 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 2:56pm
Front desk temporarily closed. Picture file
Council's customer service front desk at Zingel Place will be closed until Friday, June 23 due to works required for the gallery redevelopment but customer service will continue to operate over the phone, Bega Valley Shire Council said.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

