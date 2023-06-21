Merimbula Aquarium has some new residents

From a giant cuttlefish to one of the simplest forms of life that grows from a small shell-like creature to large fronds waving to collect food, there's plenty to see at the Merimbula Aquarium.
Sally and Anthony Daly own the Wharf Restaurant and Aquarium, which has been home - sometimes temporarily - to many sea creatures over the years.
The giant cuttlefish arrived about a month ago after a fishman caught it from the wharf and brought it in.
READ ALSO:
Cuttlefish change colour to communicate with other cuttlefish and to camouflage themselves. They can produce a wide range of colours from whites and creams through to blues, oranges and browns.
Another recent additon is the mantis shrimp and although only about 16cm long, it can pack a punch, powerful enough to break a man's thumb as its feelers fire out at the front.
Generally used to smash seafood shells, the feelers are powerful enough that some aquariums will not take mantis shrimps for fear of the damage they may do to the glass, Sally said.
The mantis shrimp at the Merimbula Aquarium has completed rearranged his space moving stones and shells to create a cave.
"It was caught on a line off Haycocks and donated by a local fisherman. We only tend to see them every three or four years," Sally said.
The Aquarium has Port Macquarie sharks, and a very curious octopus and will have an open day Saturday, June 24 from 10am-4pm cost $5 per person.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.