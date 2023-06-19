The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs have continued their winning ways and remain at the top of the Group 16 ladder after a tense 32-22 point win over the Batemans Bay Tigers over the weekend.
It was the first meeting between the two first-grade sides, each looking to solidify their finals hopes towards the back end of the local rugby league season.
And the match proved to be an arm wrestle from the start, as neither side were able to establish scoreboard pressure throughout the first half.
Bulldogs' centre Luke Rixon continued his prolific try-scoring, crossing twice in the first half as the sides went into the Pambula Sporting Complex sheds locked at 12-all.
It was the Tigers that cracked first in the second half, and Bulldogs' halfback Brooklyn Herewini pounced in the 48th minute, before another Rixon try just minutes later pushed the lead to 20-12 in favour of the dogs.
Despite it looking like the Bulldogs were ready to run away with it, the Bay side managed to claw back to within striking distance, capitalising on some sloppy play from the dogs to get within four points with just five minutes to play.
Bulldogs' team manager Roger Foote said it wasn't the side's "most polished performance", but they showed great spirit when the score was close.
"They weren't rattled and held their nerve for the last few minutes," he said. "The Tigers didn't go away."
Rixon crossed again in the 79th minute for his fourth try on the day, icing a 32-22 victory for the Bulldogs and now tied as the competition's leading try scorer with Bateman Bays' Samuel Taylor.
The win sees the Bulldogs remain on top of the ladder - two points clear of the Eden Tigers who had the bye and the Snowy River Bears who dismantled the Bega Roosters, 62-0 at the Bega Rec Ground.
A last-minute dash by the Batemans Bay Tigers to pull together a first grade side was a surprising success, said coach Brenden Fernley after their Round 9 clash.
Fernley found himself stepping onto the field, filling in the gaps made by eight players struggling with injury and illness.
"It was very last minute," Fernley said of his contribution to the match against the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs. "Losing a few guys through the week made it quite hard."
After a tense final ten minutes, the Bulldogs pulled a 32 to 22 win against the Tigers.
Two Tigers club players made their first grade debut during the June 18 clash, creating one of the "bravest performances" of the season, according to Fernley.
"Chris O'Meley and Jimmy Desaxe led by example for the young guys and myself really - they helped me out too."
Fernley said the match result was positive for the Tigers, given the Bulldogs have sat comfortably atop the Group 16 ladder for almost 10 weeks.
"Realistically, I wasn't thinking too much about winning or losing, we just wanted to put up a good performance. I think we did exactly that."
With just seven minutes to go, Jack Flanagan, who rejoined the club this week after a four-week break, raced to the try line, bringing the scoreboard to 26-22.
"At that point, we really had a chance to win the game. To see a kid like that come through, playing his first year out of the under 18s, was awesome."
However it was the Bulldogs' Luke Rixon who comfortably secured his team's seventh win for the season, pushing through the Tigers' defence to score in the seventy-ninth minute.
"I think it was our toughest performance of the year."
The Tigers will face the Tathra Sea Eagles in Round 10, marking the second meet of the season for the two sides.
"[That] game will be a defining moment for our season and we'll be going into the next rounds with confidence."
Group 16 Round 9 at Pambula Beach Sporting Complex Results:
First Grade: Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs def Batemans Bay Tigers 32-22
Reserve Grade: Cooma Stallions def Batemans Bay Tigers 32-14
Under 18s: Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs def Batemans Bay Tigers 54-6
Ladies League Tag: Batemans Bay Tigers def Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs 8-4
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
