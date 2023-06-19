Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Celebration of Bega Valley businesses and services at glittering awards night|Photos

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 19 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebration of Bega Valley businesses and services at glittering awards night|Photos
Celebration of Bega Valley businesses and services at glittering awards night|Photos

Almost 300 people from the business and service sectors in the Bega Valley came together at a glittering business awards night hosted by the Bega Valley Business Forum at Club Sapphire, Merimbula on Saturday, June 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.