Celebration of Bega Valley businesses and services at glittering awards night|Photos

Almost 300 people from the business and service sectors in the Bega Valley came together at a glittering business awards night hosted by the Bega Valley Business Forum at Club Sapphire, Merimbula on Saturday, June 17.
Following months of planning, nominations and visits by secret shoppers, a shortlist of three finalists for each category, was selected.
A team of seven from the various Bega Valley Chambers of Commerce plus Amanda Watkin as paid event manager, worked on the event which was attended by chamber members from across the Bega Valley, member for Eden Monaro Kristy McBain and Bega Valley Shire mayor Russell Fitzpatrick.
Many of the winners paid tribute of the other finalists and Bega Valley Business Forum president Nigel Ayling said often there was very little between the finalists.
Mr Ayling said most categories had 10 or even 20 nominees which was reduced to five and then three.
"But trying to pick a winner between the three was even more difficult; it was pretty hard work," he said.
The event had received funding and Mr Ayling said it was possible that seed funding from this event could be put towards a second event, but it was something that would be discussed by the committee.
"It was a good night and a good turnout and you can't ask for much more," Mr Ayling said.
As well as the following list of categories and the winners, there was a special award made posthumously to Chris Nicholls for his services to tourism in the Bega Valley.
Against a backdrop of a large photo of Mr Nicholls, Jacqui Smith of Wheelers read out a message she had received from him during his visit to Vienna, just weeks before his life was unexpectedly cut short after a fall.
He spoke of his optimism and how he looked forward to returning home to continue his role as tourism manager of Merimbula.
"He would be truly chuffed to be recognised for this tremendous contribution to tourism and to our region," Ms Smith said.
"And his family are both delighted and grateful. Thank you for honoring Chris tonight. And let's all take a little of his kindness, optimism, enthusiasm, gratitude and love into our own lives. In honour of the true gentleman, and inspiring everyday hero, that was Chris Nicholls," Ms Smith said.
Excellence in Innovation and Sustainability-Green Queen
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion-Tulgeen Disability Service
Outstanding Community Organisation-Sapphire Life Opportunities
Excellence in Construction, Trades and Services-Ardy's Automotive Services
Excellence in Retail-Darcie Nicol Floral Design
Excellence in Health, Beauty and Wellness-In2skin Cosmetic Clinic
Excellence in Professional Services-Bermagui Veterinary Clinic
Excellence in Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing-Supply Central Eden
Excellence in Hospitality-Toast Cafe Pambula
Outstanding Visitor Experience -Tourism-Tathra Beach Eco Camp
Employer of Choice-East Coast Radio
Excellence in Micro Business-Daisy Hill Photography
Excellence in Small Business-Coast Hire Bega
Excellence in Large Business-Support Services 2 You
Outstanding Male Employee-Thomas Marshman
Outstanding Female Employee-Paula Teale
Outstanding Business Leader-Damien Foley
Outstanding Young Business Employee-Shayd Measures
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
