Olympian Valentino Guseli visits St Bernard's, captivates students with snowboard, trophies

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
June 17 2023 - 7:00am
Students at St Bernard's Primary School were captivated by Valentino Guseli when he paid them a visit on June 7. Picture supplied
Valentino Guseli has sparked a new generation of sports stars after stunning Year 6 students at St Bernard's Primary School with a surprise visit.

