A 42-year-old man and his 38-year-old partner have both been convicted after they fled Bega Cemetery in a stolen Toyota Yaris last week.
Peter Blundell of Ipswich, QLD and Angela Smith of Wanniassa, ACT both faced Bega local court separately via Audio Visual Link (AVL) on Tuesday, June 13.
Blundell pleaded guilty to 12 separate charges, including knowingly driving a stolen car, driving while never licensed with a prior offence and multiple drug and weapons possession offences.
Smith pleaded guilty to three charges relating to the incident, including two drug possession offences and knowingly being driven in a stolen vehicle.
Police documents tendered to the court stated that police had encountered the stolen vehicle, a Toyota Yaris, at the Bega Cemetery on the morning of Monday, June 5.
After approaching the vehicle, documents stated that the police saw both Blundell and Smith in the Yaris, before the pair fled the scene in the car, driving towards the Princes Highway.
The police did not pursue the vehicle due to the amount of traffic and number of school children waiting for the bus, however did locate the vehicle soon after on a vacant bush block in Pambula.
The pair were located walking along a nearby street, before being arrested and charged at Bega Police Station.
Defence attorney Jennifer Chalker represented both Blundell and Smith, and Magistrate Doug Dick acknowledged the mention of Blundell's "dysfunctional upbringing" during his defence, as well as both of their guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity.
Mr Dick however sentenced Blundell to three years in prison, with an 18-month non parole period, as well as fining him a total of $2000.
The fines included $800 for never licensed person drive vehicle on road - prior offence, $600 for possession of a prohibited drug (9.5 grams of cannabis) and $600 for possession of a prohibited drug (0.29 grams of methylamphetamine).
Documents tendered to the court noted the prior offence for which Blundell was subsequently charged, which occurred in Bemboka in 2021 and involved a stolen Holden Trax and possession of a taser without a permit.
Police documents also noted multiple extendable batons, knives and a dagger in Blundell's possession during his recent arrest - with a total of seven separate possess prohibited weapon without permit offences aggregated into his three year prison sentence.
Following Blundell's sentencing, Smith was also convicted and fined $1000 for being carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, with a two year community corrections order imposed.
Smith was also found in possession of 1.7 grams of cannabis and a glass pipe for administering prohibited drugs, and fined $600 for each offence.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
