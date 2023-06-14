Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Have your say on Eurobodalla microgrid feasibility studies at Mystery Bay, Tilba and Bodalla

Updated June 14 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast Health and Sustainability Alliance president Kathryn Maxwell said all are welcome to attend the forums on June 17 and 18. Picture supplied
South Coast Health and Sustainability Alliance president Kathryn Maxwell said all are welcome to attend the forums on June 17 and 18. Picture supplied

Community forums will be held in Mystery Bay, Tilba and Bodalla to discuss and plan a sustainable future for the Eurobodalla from June 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.