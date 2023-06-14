Community forums will be held in Mystery Bay, Tilba and Bodalla to discuss and plan a sustainable future for the Eurobodalla from June 17.
The South Coast Microgrid Reliability Feasibility (SuRF) Project is a collaboration between the Australian National University, South Coast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA), Zepben and Essential Energy.
The upcoming forums are designed to offer information about microgrids and foster discussion and ideas on the design proposals.
In May, project organisers met with 90 people from Congo, Broulee and South Durras during the first round of forums.
SHASA's SURF Project Manager Phil Shorten said the community were interested in the high-level design options offered by the ANU and the capacity of existing rooftop solar to power communities during outages.
"There was also a lot of interest in understanding how the main grid operates, thanks to a presentation by Essential Energy," he said.
SHASA president Kathryn Maxwell updated community members at the first forum about government grants including the current battery programs and local projects.
Ms Maxwell said all are welcome to attend the forums on June 17 and 18.
Community forums
Mystery Bay: Saturday, June 17, 11am-1.30pm, small Tilba Hall, 3 Bate Street
Tilba: Saturday, June 17, 3pm-5.30pm, big Tilba Hall, 3 Bate Street
Bodalla: Sunday, June 18, 10-12.30pm, Bodalla Community Hall, 60 Princes Highway
