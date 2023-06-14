Bega District News
Traffic

Update to road closure on South Wolumla Road for bridge works

Updated June 14 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 2:04pm
Bega Valley Shire Council advises Butter Factory Bridge rehabilitation works on South Wolumla Road have been extended and are now expected to be complete on Friday June 23.

Local News

