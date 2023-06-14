Update to road closure on South Wolumla Road for bridge works

Bega Valley Shire Council advises Butter Factory Bridge rehabilitation works on South Wolumla Road have been extended and are now expected to be complete on Friday June 23.
The road will be closed at the bridge on South Wolumla Road, about 700 metres west of Cochrane Road, from 9am to 3pm each weekday until works are complete.
Road users are advised to detour via Towridgee Lane or Old Soldiers Road to Candelo Wolumla Road.
Traffic control and signs are in place.
The council thanks the community for their patience,
For more information, please contact Council's Bridge Team Leader, Kyle Campbell on (02) 6499 2222.
