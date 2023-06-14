At Club Sapphire in Merimbula the community is at the heart of everything they do.
CEO Damien Foley said he believes their Bega Valley Business Awards nomination is a reflection of the hard work that has gone into ensuring the club is a leading provider of employment, entertainment and hospitality in the region.
"I believe the business has been nominated for the variety and standard of hospitality services it offers, ranging from modern Asian fusion in Kitty's Bar to the traditional club food at Pacific Bistro," Mr Foley said.
"We provide in excess of 200,000 meals a year, therefore it's actually one of the biggest hospitality venues in the region in terms of food offerings.
"The club offers a whole range of other hospitality related services around entertainment, bars, the café, bowling, fresh food production and gardening with Farm on the Green.
"This nomination means so much and is really recognition that the club is a significant contributor in the hospitality space and a significant contributor to the culture of this town and also to the employment in this town."
Club Sapphire offers members and visitors a variety of first class entertainment and leisure services.
There are two dining outlets and three bars as well as sporting facilities including bowling and a 24/7 gym. There are also a variety of function spaces to cater for any event.
The club's long history with the region began in March 1956 when the first game of bowls was played on the green. The first clubhouse was officially opened on April 6, 1957.
"Over the years the club has been extremely lucky with the quality of the management teams, employees and various boards and volunteers," Mr Foley said.
"Thanks to the support of playing and social members we continue to grow with the community - and for the community.
"We have around 8000 members and 200,000 visits per year from members and visitors to the area, ranging in age from 18 all the way through to some members in their 90s. "We even have one member who recently turned 100.
"With that in mind we aim to provide services that appeal to a whole range of different demographics."
Club Sapphire employs around 100 staff at various times throughout the year, the numbers changing to suit the seasons.
"We increase to about 115 in the busy months and in the middle of winter it might be down to about 90," Mr Foley said.
"We offer various types of employment - there's something like 30 full-time and 30 part-time staff and the rest are made up of casuals.
"Our staff enjoy coming to work and we endeavour to ensure that they have a wonderful time and are happy in the workplace because we want everyone to have a great time when they are at the club."
Club Sapphire is at 119 Main Street, Merimbula. For more information you can phone 6495 1306 or visit their website at www.clubsapphire.com.au. You can also find them on Facebook.
It's time to recognise the outstanding work of local businesses with the first ever Bega Valley Business Awards.
The awards are hosted by the Bega Valley Business Forum, which has existed for over 20 years, and is a combination of all six local Chamber of Commerce within the Bega Valley.
These chambers include Cobargo, Bega, Tathra, Merimbula, Pambula and Eden.
The awards have eighteen categories across all industry groups including individual awards for Senior female and male, Junior employee and Business leader.
John Watkin, president, said the purpose of the awards is to highlight businesses that are doing outstanding work in their field.
"In the Bega Valley there are over 3000 registered businesses with owners and managers that turn up every day and work hard to make a living. Generally, the path of business ownership is a thankless endeavour with hours and hours of effort rarely acknowledged."
Recognising the important role local businesses play in the Bega Valley community is a way of showing gratitude and support for what they provide.
"Not only do they provide us with products and services, but they also provide lots of support to our community including sponsorship and donations to local clubs and events," Mr Watkin said.
First, the public nominated over 500 different businesses across the Shire, with many receiving multiple nominations.
"The committee then narrowed each category down to three finalists using a number of criteria including, google reviews, social media, comments from public nomination, personal testimony, mystery shopping and others. Some of the things judges were looking for included well-presented businesses, friendly professional staff, great websites, product range etc.," Mr Watkin said.
"The winners have been decided by eight judges using a point score system of three points for the best, two points for the next and one point for the third best. These scores have then added together and weighted against the public vote to finally get a winner in each category.
"For the winning businesses it will be a real feather in their caps and something they should be incredibly proud about," Mr Watkin said.
The winners will be announced on Saturday, June 17 at a black-tie event held at Club Sapphire in Merimbula and attended by Kristy McBain and Russell Fitzpatrick, Mayor.
The awards have been made possible through the Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund.
Having received a business awards nomination for the third year in a row, GH Mechanical must be doing something right.
Glenn and Wendy Hetherington, owners of the small, locally owned and operated business, have been running the light automatic repair workshop since 2011.
This means they've been reliably serving the Bega community and beyond for over ten years.
Their success comes down to the hard work undertaken by a dedicated team that consistently provides high quality workmanship and fantastic customer service at affordable rates.
This team consists of six people in total - five mechanics, one being an apprentice, and Wendy, who works full time in the office.
To them, being recognised with another nomination is proof that the effort they put into ensuring each customer is satisfied is paying off, time and time again.
"We are proud to be recognised for all the hard yards we put into the business and to get the respect of our customers," Mrs Hetherington said.
"We believe our customers are happy that they get to talk to the mechanic personally, if needed, in regards to their vehicle. It's about the personal connection."
Having lived in Bega for over 40 years, Mr and Mrs Hetherington are true locals and proud of it.
Both their families are third and fourth generation Bega Valley locals.
"As locals, community is everything," Mr Hetherington said.
"We give back to many community sporting groups and charities through sponsorship and donations to those that support us."
Something people might not know about GH Mechanical is that they stock Opposite Lock 4WD Accessories, Outback Armour and Tough Dog suspension. They're also a preferred supplier of Airbag Man.
"We also offer a pick up and drop off service," Mrs Hetherington said.
The team at GH Mechanical extend a huge thank you to those who nominated them, and to their customers for the continued support.
Visit GH Mechanical at 24 Ridge St, North Bega or call 6492 5247.
Passionate and knowledgeable staff are the backbone of a good business, and this is the case for the talented team at Merimbula Vision.
In recognition of this, Tim Smith, certified optical dispenser, has been nominated for Outstanding Male Employee (25yrs and over).
"Tim's nomination is well deserved," said Bayd Rosenbaum, owner and optometrist.
"It says that people enjoy seeing familiar faces that they know and trust when they come in, and they appreciate his knowledge and experience, as well as his friendly nature."
Merimbula Vision was opened by Mr Rosenbaum and his wife Belinda in 2014 as part of the EyeQ group of independent optometrists.
Since leaving the group last year, the business has become Merimbula Vision.
"We are a locally owned and operated optometry practice," Mr Smith said.
"We are concerned mostly with testing vision and checking eye health, as well as providing solutions to eyecare needs such as glasses, contact lenses, or prescription eye medication."
Mr Smith says the secret to success comes down to a combination of things.
"Honesty, trust, qualified knowledgeable staff, a positive attitude, gratitude that our patients have chosen us for their care, and having quality products that we believe are the best available," he said.
There's also a lot of experience backing the staff at Merimbula Vision.
Mr Rosenbaum previously trained optometry students at UNSW, and says the practice takes students in their final year of study as part of their studies.
"I also like to help my patients learn, and try to help them understand their specific eye conditions, how and why their eyes have changed and what to expect in the future," Mr Rosenbaum said.
Alongside Mr Rosenbaum, who performs eye tests, Mr Smith is one of three qualified optical dispensers.
"Mark has over 40 years experience in optics and was responsible for overseeing Tim's training, and Renee who has a real eye for choosing interesting, colourful frames for our collection and matching them to just the right customer," Mr Rosenbaum said.
"We were joined this year by Thiru, another optometrist who was originally from Melbourne and is going to be a partner in our business expansion into Bega. Mel is in charge of administration and reception and has been with us from the beginning."
You can find Merimbula Vision at 5b Market Street, Merimbula or call them on 6495 2155.