Club is at the centre of the community Advertising Feature

The staff at Club Sapphire are dedicated to ensure their guests have a good time. Picture supplied

At Club Sapphire in Merimbula the community is at the heart of everything they do.

CEO Damien Foley said he believes their Bega Valley Business Awards nomination is a reflection of the hard work that has gone into ensuring the club is a leading provider of employment, entertainment and hospitality in the region.

"I believe the business has been nominated for the variety and standard of hospitality services it offers, ranging from modern Asian fusion in Kitty's Bar to the traditional club food at Pacific Bistro," Mr Foley said.

"We provide in excess of 200,000 meals a year, therefore it's actually one of the biggest hospitality venues in the region in terms of food offerings.

"The club offers a whole range of other hospitality related services around entertainment, bars, the café, bowling, fresh food production and gardening with Farm on the Green.

"This nomination means so much and is really recognition that the club is a significant contributor in the hospitality space and a significant contributor to the culture of this town and also to the employment in this town."

Club Sapphire offers members and visitors a variety of first class entertainment and leisure services.

There are two dining outlets and three bars as well as sporting facilities including bowling and a 24/7 gym. There are also a variety of function spaces to cater for any event.

The club's long history with the region began in March 1956 when the first game of bowls was played on the green. The first clubhouse was officially opened on April 6, 1957.

"Over the years the club has been extremely lucky with the quality of the management teams, employees and various boards and volunteers," Mr Foley said.

"Thanks to the support of playing and social members we continue to grow with the community - and for the community.

"We have around 8000 members and 200,000 visits per year from members and visitors to the area, ranging in age from 18 all the way through to some members in their 90s. "We even have one member who recently turned 100.



"With that in mind we aim to provide services that appeal to a whole range of different demographics."



Club Sapphire employs around 100 staff at various times throughout the year, the numbers changing to suit the seasons.

"We increase to about 115 in the busy months and in the middle of winter it might be down to about 90," Mr Foley said.

"We offer various types of employment - there's something like 30 full-time and 30 part-time staff and the rest are made up of casuals.

"Our staff enjoy coming to work and we endeavour to ensure that they have a wonderful time and are happy in the workplace because we want everyone to have a great time when they are at the club."