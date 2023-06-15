Merimbula's Lantern Walk takes place in a wonderful setting and perfect weather| Photos

Merimbula Lantern Walk organiser Vera David was delighted with the success of another Lantern Walk.
She said in addition to making lanterns, some children and adults also dressed up in costumes.
"What a great night it was.The sheer joy on the faces of kids proudly carrying their lanterns was absolutely priceless," Ms David said.
At Tura Marrang Library there were 55 people booked in for the lantern making session on the morning of the Lantern Walk but with many additional people also joining in on the day.
Lantern workshop organisers estimated that with both the workshops (Bega and Tura), materials and assistance to make around 100 lanterns were provided.
Ms David said it was wonderful to see the community come together to help each other create such a memorable night.
"One of the nice things was seeing children still holding their lanterns some time after the walk had finished."
There was music too at Spencer Park for an hour prior to the start of the walk, which was provided by the Telepathetics.
"Many thanks to the Merimbula Water Dragons Inc who drummed and paddled back and forth to accompany the lantern walkers," Ms David said.
The paddlers brought their decorated boat to the fishing club's jetty where children came to pat the dragon head.
Ms David thanked the many volunteers, including Merimbula RFS, Rotary volunteers, as well as Bega and Tura Marrang Library staff and teachers from the local schools and pre-schools.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
