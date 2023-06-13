Hundreds of mountain bike riders from across the nation descended on Tathra for the annual Mountain Bike Festival on the June long weekend.
President of Tathra MTB Club president Chris Pilotto was delighted with the turn out of riders, the performance of the Bundadung trail network tracks and the weather.
"Everyone was really happy with the track. We've recently done a pretty major upgrade and we used that for the race and everyone liked that," he said.
Winner of the 2022 5-hour race Scott Chancellor was able to return and defend his title again with 12 laps.
Canberra-based mountain biker Libby Adamson won the women's 5-hour race, completing nine laps of the course. The return racer said she had always loved the mountain bike trails of the South Coast.
"Tathra always run really great fun social races, it's always got a nice vibe," Adamson said.
"They take a lot of care of their trails and it really shows, which makes for great riding.
She is excited for more events to be held in and around Tathra into the future, and said the development of more tracks and mountain biking infrastructure was always fantastic for the sport.
"It's always great that there's new tracks popping up," she said.
Pilotto said the club would keep hosting events and attracting people to the area. He is excited for the future.
"There should be more races next year for sure."
Saturday Lap it up - Seniors Male
Saturday Lap it up - Seniors Female
Saturday Lap it up - Under 19 Male
Saturday Lap it up - Under 19 Female
Saturday Lap it up - Under 13 Male
Saturday Lap it up - Under 13 Female
Sunday 5Hr Solo Male
Sunday 5Hr Solo Female
Sunday 3hr Solo Male
Sunday 3hr Solo Female
Full results can be found here.
