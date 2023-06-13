Bega District News
Results from a successful Tathra Mountain Bike Festival

Updated June 14 2023 - 8:33am, first published June 13 2023 - 1:16pm
Upcoming junior Tathra rider Liam Roberts Thompson. Winner of the 3 hour Solo Male U23.
Hundreds of mountain bike riders from across the nation descended on Tathra for the annual Mountain Bike Festival on the June long weekend.

