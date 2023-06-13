A small team of Bega Valley karate students has collected a huge haul of medals from a recent national tournament.
On the weekend of June 27-28, 12 students and three coaches from Candelo and Eden dojos travelled to Canberra for the National All Styles Karate Tournament.
The event was held at the Australian Institute of Sports, with students testing their skills against other styles from around ACT and NSW at the first karate tournament of the year.
Kancho Robert Graham, along with Sensei Malcolm Terry and Sempai Alicia Gauld, said they were incredibly proud of the students they took to the tournament, who between them won eight gold medals, three silver and three bronze.
"As the kids coaches, we are so very proud of all 12 competitors from white belt through to black belt. What a wonderful achievement," Graham said.
"We had referees approach my little white belts and give them the praise that they deserved."
Graham said the success of this group - indeed, the success his dojo's students have enjoyed over many similar tournaments - was an indication of "how good the kids are in this whole region".
"When you give them a go they step up to the plate every time," he said.
"The whole of the Valley should be proud of these kids."
Graham said his students were now training to get ready for the state titles. If the competitors do well in that they will get a chance to compete in the national championships held in Victoria.
Kokoro Kai Goju Karate NSW has classes in Candelo, Eden and Mallacoota. If you interested in learning karate, give Kancho Robert Graham a call on 0427 945 930. Ages from six and up are welcome.
