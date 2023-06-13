Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New FOGO organics processing plant goes to tender

Updated June 13 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councils Central waste facility near Wolumla.
Councils Central waste facility near Wolumla.

After a successful Expressions of Interest process, Bega Valley Shire Council has invited three industry experts to tender for the construction and operation of a new FOGO processing plant at the Central Waste Facility near Wolumla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.