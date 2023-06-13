New FOGO organics processing plant goes to tender

After a successful Expressions of Interest process, Bega Valley Shire Council has invited three industry experts to tender for the construction and operation of a new FOGO processing plant at the Central Waste Facility near Wolumla.
Council's Waste Strategy Coordinator, Tim Cook said the purpose-built organics processing plant would address increasing demand for the organisation's green waste recycling service.
"This latest step will advance the project to a point where we can pick the right enterprise to run a bigger, better and expandable organics processing facility," Mr Cook said.
"As it stands, we have outgrown our current facility at the Merimbula Waste Transfer Station and yet we know there is still more organics to be captured and diverted away from landfill.
READ MORE:
"The chosen organisation, to be selected from industry experts, Cleanaway, Remondis or SOILCO, will partner with us in designing, constructing, operating and maintaining a state-of-the-art facility."
Mr Cook said a ten-year operations contract would be awarded to the successful tenderer, with options to extend in five-year increments thereafter.
"This process will ensure a forward-looking organic resource management service that will grow alongside the community's needs," Mr Cook said.
"It's a positive sign that in just five years of starting our FOGO service, we have seen such community participation that a new facility is needed.
"To ensure transparency, an Environmental Impact Statement and a Development Application are being prepared, with both to be submitted to the NSW Department of Planning and Industry by late 2024 after a comprehensive public exhibition period."
The tender process opened on June 7 and will close on August 1, with a recommendation presented to Councillors at the September 20 Council meeting.
Tenders are by invite only-no unsolicited tenders will be considered.
Construction of the new organics processing plant is planned for completion by the end of 2026.
For more information on the organics processing plant project, visit the council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.