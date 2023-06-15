I'm invited to Allan's wake and I'm looking forward to chatting with him there

It is said that only two things in life are certain, death and taxes.
Most of us know when the taxman is going come knocking but for the other matter, we tend not to know, and generally prefer it that way.
But Allan Cambridge does know that his time is limited, and he is making that knowledge work in his favour by having his wake and enjoying it, before he goes.
"I wanted to have a farewell while I was still alive. What's the point of having one when you're dead," Allan said.
And he's not just having a single event. On Thursday, June 8 friends at the Merimbula Tennis Club organised a Celebration and Appreciation Day for Allan. He has arranged a separate lunch with family and friends too.
Allan discovered he had bowel cancer through a government test in 2019.
"I encourage everyone to just get a test," he said.
The test found 12 polyps, 11 were benign, and so Allan had 30 weeks of chemotherapy which got rid of the cancer.
"But it came back and I had a spot in each lung. I had an operation and that cleared it but it's come back again," Allan said.
"I'm not doing anymore treatment."
He is full of praise for the nurses at Bega Hospital who he said were amazing, efficient and very generous with what they did.
It was about a month ago that Allan decided he wanted to be present at his own wake, and after talking with his palliative care nurse, decided to organise it for family and friends.
"Hopefully I can make it. There's a lot of nice people I would love to say goodbye to. I find the kindness of people amazing.
"People can say what they want to say. It's a farewell party, no eulogies, just a few drinks and food, and saying goodbye," Allan said.
In the meantime the tennis club where Allan has been a member for 20 years, many as a committee member, organised the day of Celebration and Appreciation asking everyone to wear red, Allan's favourite colour.
There was a card with many nice comments, a selection of photos of his many lady tennis partners over the years, placed in a frame, red cakes and of course a bottle of red.
"I spent 10 years overseas and so will never understand how people can knock Australia. I'm disappointed I won't be around to appreciate more of it but I don't regret anything.
"Australia and Merimbula - they're great places to live," Allan said.
May 21-27 was National Palliative Care Week and Palliative Care Australia has made a film Live the life you please, a new feature documentary film about living and dying in Australia.
The film has many incredible stories captured all around Australia, from cities and regional centres to remote communities. It includes the stories of a diverse range of Australians experiencing their last chapter of life.
The film powerfully makes the case for the impact accessible services can make as we approach the end-of-life.
It makes the social and economic case for increased support of essential services including palliative care, aged care, community care, allied health and the support of carers at home.
This film also supports the concepts of cultural safety, healthy conservations about death and dying amongst family members, and the importance of advance care planning.
