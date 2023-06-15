Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

I'm invited to Allan's wake and I'm looking forward to chatting with him there

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merimbula Tennis Club members with Allan Cambridge on the sofa at the clubhouse on Thursday, June 8 with a bottle of red and photos of his many lady tennis partners. Picture by Denise Dion
Merimbula Tennis Club members with Allan Cambridge on the sofa at the clubhouse on Thursday, June 8 with a bottle of red and photos of his many lady tennis partners. Picture by Denise Dion

It is said that only two things in life are certain, death and taxes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.