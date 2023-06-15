Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra musician Jack Biilmann returns to Wolumla after latest album release

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated June 15 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Biilmann recording in Round Plain Church. Picture supplied
Jack Biilmann recording in Round Plain Church. Picture supplied

Canberra musician Jack Biilmann is returning to Wolumla to perform his latest album - recorded in a historic church.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.