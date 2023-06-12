Bega District News
From the fairway: Eden Golf results

Updated June 12 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 4:49pm
From the fairway: Eden Golf results
From the fairway: Eden Golf results

It was a week of 39 points. It started on Tuesday when Peter Cranston and Julie Clarke both had 39s. Peter Won on a count back. Saturday in the men's competition Keith Perriman, John Haenig and Ross Walker all had 39 points. Keith was the winner out of this group. In the women's Saturday competition Anne Wilcox had 39 points to be the winner.

