From the fairway: Eden Golf results

It was a week of 39 points. It started on Tuesday when Peter Cranston and Julie Clarke both had 39s. Peter Won on a count back. Saturday in the men's competition Keith Perriman, John Haenig and Ross Walker all had 39 points. Keith was the winner out of this group. In the women's Saturday competition Anne Wilcox had 39 points to be the winner.
On Wednesday Yvonne Perriman won the midweek monthly medal with a net 70.
Paul Hutchinson had two NTPS on Tuesday and the golden shot. Other golden shot winners for the week were Ros Haenig and Darren Griffin.
In the new Friday Shoot Out Chris Symonds was the inaugural winner and Nicole Crowe was the runner up. This competition was a great success and it should grow in numbers with great prizes.
Saturdays competition will be a Mixed 4 BBB stableford.
