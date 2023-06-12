Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

WinterSun kicks off with a black and white retrospective

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 12 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man behind the lens, Paul Brand, left, whose black and white photographic exhibition featured at the WinterSun opening, with the man in front of the lens, Paul Winter. Picture by Denise Dion
The man behind the lens, Paul Brand, left, whose black and white photographic exhibition featured at the WinterSun opening, with the man in front of the lens, Paul Winter. Picture by Denise Dion

Merimbula's Hillcrest Motel was the perfect setting for the opening event of the 2023 WinterSun Festival with its homage to the area's past.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.