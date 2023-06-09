Council operating hours on the King's Birthday public holiday

Bega Valley Shire Council offices will be closed for the King's Birthday public holiday on Monday June 12.
Council offices will re-open at 9am on Tuesday June 13.
All shire libraries will also be closed on Monday June 12 and will reopen on Tuesday June 13. After hours returns boxes will be open and e-resources available online.
All shire waste transfer stations will be closed on the public holiday. Kerbside bin collections will not be affected.
The Sapphire Aquatic Centre will remain open on Monday June 12 under normal public holiday operating hours, from 10am to 5pm.
The Eden Early Learning Centre and Bandara Children's Services will be closed on Monday June 12 and reopen on Tuesday June 13.
Council's after-hours service will be accessible by calling 6499 2222.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.