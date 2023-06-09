Want to get out of the house and get some fresh air this June long weekend? The weather gods have your back.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a sunny weekend ahead, with some chilly mornings but day temperatures reaching tops of 18 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
Monday's public holiday will see some cloud cover and the chance of morning frost and light winds in Bega, with a top of 17 degrees.
What's on in the valley:
The rain looks like it will hold off over the three day weekend, until Tuesday and Wednesday, which each have a 30 per cent chance of a light rain.
Monday, June 12 marks the King's Birthday public holiday.
Meanwhile, the BOM has issued an El Nino alert, with a 70 per cent chance the event will happen this year.
An El Nino refers to changes in the tropical Pacific Ocean that affect global weather, and is associated with a higher chance of drier weather in eastern Australia, as well as warmer temperatures in the country's southern two-thirds.
"The long-range forecast for winter also shows an increased chance of below average rainfall for almost all of Australia and the move to El Nio ALERT does not change this forecast," BOM senior climatologist Catherine Ganter said.
Don't forget double demerits started today and continue until 11.59pm, Monday June 12.
NSW Police Force will target speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences this long weekend.
