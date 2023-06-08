Road closure on South Wolumla Road for bridge works

Bega Valley Shire Council advises bridge rehabilitation works will be carried out on Butter Factory Bridge, on South Wolumla Road from Tuesday, June 13 to Thursday, June 15, weather permitting.
Council's bridge team will be replacing the bridge corbels, which will require a full road closure at the bridge on South Wolumla Road, about 700 metres west of Cochrane Road, from 9am to 3pm each day.
READ MORE:
Road users are advised to detour via Towridgee Lane or Old Soldiers Road to Candelo Wolumla Road.
Traffic control and signs will be in place.
Council thanked the community for their patience.
For more information, please contact council's bridge team leader, Kyle Campbell on (02) 6499 2222.
For up-to-date information on all the shire's roads, visit Live Traffic NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.