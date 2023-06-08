Bega District News
Road closure on South Wolumla Road for bridge works

Updated June 8 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:00pm
Butter Factory Bridge, South Wolumla Road. Picture supplied
Bega Valley Shire Council advises bridge rehabilitation works will be carried out on Butter Factory Bridge, on South Wolumla Road from Tuesday, June 13 to Thursday, June 15, weather permitting.

