Hobbs Corner in Tathra is holding a free family Beachside Beats and Eats Festival; an afternoon and evening filled with good food and great live music.
Nestled in a bush setting, Hobbs Corner is a campground located opposite Tathra Beach and the Surf Club, at the base a hill off Andy Poole Drive.
President of Tathra Business Chamber Carmen Risby hopes the festival is a beautiful community event.
READ ALSO:
"[It will be an event] bringing the visitors and the community together and kicking off the long weekend and hopefully it's a really successful weekend in our region," Ms Risby said.
"There's lots and lots happening in our area, so we needed the rain desperately [because] we want nice green grass and happy healthy cows in the Bega Valley.
"But we want it to rain just until tonight, and then be beautiful for tomorrow," she said with a laugh.
Beachside Beats and Eats will start at 4.30pm on Friday June 9 and continue into the evening until 8.30pm.
"There's live music, so there will be a big stage. We've got the great Zamboni for the kids (a magician), Sam Rodley is performing his acoustic guitar as a solo performance, [and] Ricky Bloomfield and the blue moons with his full band," Ms Risby said.
The event will also have an array of fire pits, 15 food trucks, and a licensed bar through the Kombi Keg.
Grant funding covered the music, and was sourced through Bega Valley Business Forum, which the Tathra Business Chamber belongs to. The event was one of the outcomes from a Tathra town planning day, where locals asked for more community events.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.