Beachside Beats and Eats festival helps to kick off the long weekend on Far South Coast

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 8 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 3:57pm
The last Food Truck Friday event held in Tathra, June 2021 was massively popular drawing in people from across the Bega Valley for a winter's evening of good food and entertainment. Picture by Amandine Ahrens
The last Food Truck Friday event held in Tathra, June 2021 was massively popular drawing in people from across the Bega Valley for a winter's evening of good food and entertainment. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

Hobbs Corner in Tathra is holding a free family Beachside Beats and Eats Festival; an afternoon and evening filled with good food and great live music.

