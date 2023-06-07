Sea Eagles and Whalers clash in physical contest

On a cloudy day with mild playing conditions, the Tathra Sea Eagles clashed with the Eden Whalers at Barclay Sports Complex in Eden.
The clubs clashed at four different levels on June 3 : the Under 11's mixed, Under 16's Youth Girls, Women's and Senior Men's.
For the Tathra Sea Eagles, the Under 11's mixed scored a comfortable win while the Under 16's Youth Girls in a competitive game were beaten by the Eden Girls.
However the Women's game proved to be a strongly fought tussle between the Tathra and Eden with both sides not giving an inch of freedom as has happened in the past.
The standard and flow of the game was a credit to the Women's competition.
It was the Tathra Sea Eagles Women's team that proved too strong in the end, achieving a well deserved victory and remaining on top of the ladder in the Sapphire Coast AFL Women's competition.
The final score saw Tathra win 26-5.
In the Senior Men's Round 7 game, the large spectator following were entertained with both Tathra and Eden teams displaying quick ball movement and physical clashes around the ground in a fair and competitive manner.
The game itself was a see-sawing event with the football being kicked from one end of the ground to the other. It was a display of effective team work in attack and defence.
Tathra Sea Eagles' Jack McMahon was the shining light, supporting his team by his high flying marking, his natural ability to read the play and delivering the football skillfully to his fellow teammates.
Doug Stubbs performed well with three valuable goals whilst his brother and Sea Eagles' player-coach Billy Stubbs was consistent all day with his usual leadership qualities.
The game was still up for grabs until Matt O'Meara of the Tathra Sea Eagles sealed the game with a pressurised forward goal. with all players whether young or older contributing to their victory over Eden.
Tathra won 69-53.
The next Saturday round will be on June 17 at Lawrence Park Tathra with games commencing at 8am onwards.
Tathra Senior Women's take on the Bega Valley Bombers at 1.10pm.
Tathra Senior Men's take on the Merimbula Diggers at 2.30pm.
