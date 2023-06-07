He's a dramatic drummer, a performative professor of percussion, a composer of collaborative compositions, a maestro of masterclasses, and speaks the language of music.
But this June long weekend, Gary France and his wife, Australian composer Sandra France, are adding judges of Jazz Quest to their repertoires.
With the 41st Merimbula Jazz Festival returning this weekend, the Jazz Quest for upcoming and emerging talent has reached new levels with a $5000 prize pool.
The event, which is being held as part of the festival, will occur on Saturday June 10, from 6pm, in the Maple Leaf Room of Merimbula RSL.
The competition is designed to encourage young players under 25 years of age to keep jazz alive and going by offering some prize money, thanks to sponsor Bendigo Bank Pambula and Bega.
"Sandra and I are very pleased to be part of the Jazz Quest. It's an outstanding opportunity for people to be involved and test their knowledge and experience against others in the field," Mr France said.
"One of the things that we are very keen to do is give back to our communities, and when [Merimbula Jazz Festival president] Cherie said she could really use help with this Jazz Quest, we said we were happy to help, we were happy to support your program," Mr France said.
With experience judging as the head of music at a number of colleges, and having adjudicated across Australia at eisteddfods and festivals, Gary and Sandra France are excited for the opportunity to see new players coming through.
"I know there's a lot of pop music, but these kids who are really striving in the jazz world, I take my hat off to these kids," Mrs France said.
"Jazz is so hard because you do have to develop your improvisation skills and that just takes a long time, and the playing of the instrument, and the sound. There's a lot less reliance on effects or recording and overdubbing.
"It's in the moment, live and off you go, and it's quite exposed."
Describing music as both visual and oral, Gary France said there was a certain verve and factor that's evident in outstanding performers.
"[It's] how passionate they play, and with conviction, and because it's jazz it's an interpretation of something. Music is a chance to express yourself through sound to other human beings," Mr France said.
"Music speaks to people at a very basic level, it speaks to people emotionally, and so they call it the language of music.
"I would say 'My favourite music is music that's played with passion and communicates something to me.'
"The artists that I listen to the most are musicians that have a great groove, like the music has an intrinsic factor that makes you want to dance or move or it just takes your mind off everyday things and allows you to be transported in that moment to a meditative state.
"You might not think 'that music was angry' or 'that music was happy' or whatever, you just know that you enjoyed that journey."
For more information and to get your tickets, click here.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
