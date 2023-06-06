The inaugural Fungi Feastival is just days away from hosting a fiesta of fungi on the Far South Coast.
And while organisers have devised a detailed program dedicated to fungi, mushrooms and truffles, they have also unearthed passionate fungi photographers willing to share their knowledge.
Among them is south coast photographer, Andrew Larkin.
Mr Larkin's expertise and experience photographing nature's most curious creations will be celebrated in two fungi photography workshops in Narooma and Wallagoot.
Since the 1980s, Mr Larkin has been producing stunning images featuring the people and places of the far south coast. He has searched the area for the glowing ghost mushrooms (omphalotus nidiformis), and expertly captured the elusive green fungi in the Bournda National Park.
Mr Larkin will bring decades of experience to the Fungi Feastival, which kicks off on June 16.
The fungi photography workshops will be held at the Bournda Environmental Education Centre in Wallagoot on Sunday, June 18 and at Club Narooma on Saturday, July 8.
Fungi and photography lovers will be introduced to the advanced features on DSLR and mirrorless cameras and will leave the workshop with the knowledge of how to expertly capture different species of fungi.
A Fungi Feastival spokesperson said participants would "learn how to treat mushroom supermodels like the fungal stars they are" with the help of Mr Larkin.
Attendees are asked to bring along their digital camera, a torch, a tripod and sturdy shoes for a trek to find fungi.
The Fungi Feastival promises to open your eyes to the diverse, wonderful world of fungi while offering some tasty fungi-themed dinners during the peak fungi season.
Want to get involved? Book your spot at Andrew Larkin's fungi photography workshop at fungifeastival.com.au/arts.
