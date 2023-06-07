The Tathra Mountain Bike Festival is ready to roll, much to the delight of mountain biking enthusiasts near and far who are getting set to rip around Tathra's tracks.
The two-day cross country style event is held over the King's Birthday weekend and is hosted at the Bundadung trail network just west of Tathra on June 10 and 11.
President of the Tathra Mountain Bike Club Chris Pittolo said the festival was an important fundraiser for the club, which allowed for the ongoing upkeep of the track.
"It's a way to bring riders to show off our trails and raise money," Pittolo said.
Pittolo said the club were hopeful to get close to 100 riders across the various events, with numbers improving but still down on where they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the entire network of Tathra's mountain bike tracks covers 50km, the event will focus on the Bundadung site, tucked in behind the Tathra Country Club.
The two day festival kicks off on Saturday, June 10 with the Tathra Beach and Bike Dirt Groms event, which sees keen young riders take on a one to three kilometre route.
"It's a participation event that's really for getting kids involved. Anywhere from little kids on balance bikes all the way up to primary school age kids where they do some of the lower parts of the trail," Pittolo said.
The Dirt Groms ride starts at 12.30pm and will be followed by the Tathra Beach House Lap It Up event at 2pm - a beginner five kilometre loop where riders complete as many laps as possible - to a maximum of four - in the two hour time period.
"That one is really for people just new to the sport, late primary school early high school kids.
"The Saturday is much more about trying to get people into the sport and the Sunday is the more competitive events."
With the track well and truly warmed up, Sunday will see the longer events take place as the stamina of riders will be tested in the Tarra Motors 5-hour-race.
One of the festival's return competitors was John Gardner, who started racing at the festival in 2012 as a way of getting fit for the George Bass Marathon.
Gardener said over the years the event had changed quiet a bit, but he always looked forward to the competitive challenge yet laid back nature of the 5 hour race.
"It's not as competitive as say a road race and it's a lot friendlier. You just see everyday people out there with a real personal challenge.
"It's just mentally tough."
Those new to the course can look forward to a nice bit of variety within the 9-kilomtre loop according to Gardner, who'd set himself a lofty challenge for the race.
"It's much more of a spectator course now. The course is fast and flowy. It's got a nice climb in it but the down hill is super flowy and fast.
"I'd like to get 10 laps in," he said.
Riders will set out on a nine kilometre loop graded at an intermediate difficulty rating, and must complete as many laps as possible within the five hour time limit.
Teams of riders can enter in a relay format with up to four competitors in each team.
"The top riders are doing 50 to 70 kilometres," Pittolo said.
"The cool thing about it which allows us to do teams is it's all based off the country club as our hub. That's where all our timing is."
Back at the hub, Kalaru Kitchen will be set up to keep riders' energy up across the gruelling event while the club itself will serve refreshments.
"If you're doing it with a partner or as a team then your other team member jumps in and it kind of adds to that community feeling," Pittolo said.
The same nine kilometre loop will feature in the last event of the festival, the Littles Bottler three-hour, a race catered to those who prefer a slightly shorter ride with a maximum of two per team allowed.
Entries for the events are still available online until 6pm on Friday, as well as late entries (cash only) on Saturday 10th from 12pm, with no additional late fee.
Prizes for events come from a range of local businesses, with restaurant and accommodation vouchers just some of the many prizes up for grabs.
For more information on how to enter or get involved in mountain biking in Tathra, visit Tathra Mountain Bike Club's website or Facebook Page.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
