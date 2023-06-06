The Bay Tigers and the Eden Tigers have faced off, with Eden coming away on top.
The two teams battled it out on Sunday, June 4 with sizeable crowds backing each side at Mackay Park in Batemans Bay.
In the end it was the Eden team who came away victorious, winning 38-16.
First grade Batemans Bay Tigers coach Brenden Fernley said the Bay side were not daunted by "giant killers" Terry Campese and Adrian Purtell who share hundreds of NRL match experience between them.
Campese and 17-year-old Bay Tiger Sam Taylor went head-to-head on the field, both backing their respective teams as five-eighths.
"Sam got the better of him for the most part," Fernley said.
"They [each] played a different game. Eden shifted the ball side to side, Terry played the passing game, but we kept up with them for the first 60 minutes."
The final 20 minutes saw the Eden Tigers take control, enabling halfback Purtell to round out the match with two deciding tries.
Fernley said Jimmy Desaxe, Sam Taylor and Lochlan Whittington were stand-out players for the home side.
"In the end, we gave [Eden] too many opportunities. If we had played our best game, we would've got them," he said.
Fernley said he was "quietly confident" the side would make the semis after finding mixed success in the first eight rounds.
All teams will have a well-earned break for the King's Birthday long weekend, but it's back to business for the Bay Tigers as they push for the semi-finals the following week.
"We're not too worried about sitting high up on the ladder. We want to hit our peak performance at the right time."
Fernley said the final five rounds would see the Batemans Bay side face the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs, Tathra Sea Eagles and Bombala Blue Heelers.
"We'll be getting five or six players back on side in the next week, so I'm quietly confident we'll get there."
Group 16 Round 8, Mackay Park, Batemans Bay Results:
First Grade: Eden Tigers def Bay Tigers 38-16
Reserve Grade: Eden Tigers def Bay Tigers 52-12
Under 18s: Bega Roosters def Bay Tigers 32-12
Ladies League Tag: Eden Tigrettes def Bay Tigers 20-10
