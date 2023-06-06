Students get ready for the Merimbula Lantern Walk

There's the promise of dry weather and light winds on Saturday, June 10, making it a perfect evening for the Merimbula Lantern Walk.
Vera David developed the Lantern Walk concept for Merimbula and said in 2022 over a thousand people came together and walked in harmony with their lanterns from Merimbula's Spencer Park, down Beach Street on the edge of Merimbula Lake towards Twyford Hall.
"Come and be part of this year's event and transform a winter's night into a spectacle of light and music," Ms David said.
There will be music at Spencer Park from 4.30pm from the Telepathetics and the decorated dragon boat will arrive at about 5.15pm. The boat will then accompany walkers from the water as they make their way to Twyford Hall.
In preparation Year 5 and 6 students at Lumen Christi have been busy designing lanterns as part of their STEM classes.
A workshop last weekend at Bega Library was well attended with participants making some lovely lanterns.
If you want some inspiration or help making a lantern there is a workshop at the Tura Marrang Library on Saturday, June 10, 10am - 12.15pm. Lanterns should use battery lights for illumination.
The event last year was a great success with both adults and children attending in preparation for the evening Lantern Walk.
"Both the workshop and the Lantern Walk are free events and something for the local community during the Jazz Festival weekend," Ms David said.
Lanterns should be powered by LED lights.
See more at merimbulajazz.org.au/lantern-walk or visit the Lantern Walk Facebook page
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
