Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bega Gun Club's Chris Brown and Charlie Smith crowned State Deauville Doubles Champions

Updated June 6 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Brown and Charlie Smith at state Deauville doubles champions. Picture supplied.
Chris Brown and Charlie Smith at state Deauville doubles champions. Picture supplied.

Two Bega Gun Club shooters have been crowned NSW State Champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.