Two Bega Gun Club shooters have been crowned NSW State Champions.
Club President, Chris Brown and Charlie Smith participated in the State Deauville Doubles Championship at the Canberra International Club.
The pair were competing against some of the best shooters from around NSW. They came out on top to be state doubles champions.
Charlie Smith and club member Daniel Hyland made the five hour trip to Cowra on June 3 and once again impressed.
Charlie won the overall prize for the double rise event and Daniel took out the B Grade award. Returning in time for our own shoot on Sunday, they were both again in the prizes. Not a bad weekends work
