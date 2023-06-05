A sunny beginning to the day saw twenty-one participants face the starter at Bega Gun Club's June shoot.
On offer for the day were two events, a 50T double barrel and a 50T point sore. Using both traps each event was shot in 25 target lots.
Opening with the 50T double barrel, Phil Body disposed of 48 of his 50 targets to take out AA/A grade with Charlie Smith taking second place after a five man shoot off.
In B Grade, Steve McIntyre continued the winner's tradition by scoring 48/50, to win with Chris Rowland in second place. 48 must have been the ultimate score, for Mick Diss shot a pair of 24's to also win C Grade 48/50. John Walker took second place with a 43/50, a much better effort than the previous month's performance.
Round two, 50T point score, saw contestants having the added challenge of cloud replacing the sun and ancient eyes suffered as a consequence. Once again, Phil Body showed the way in AA/A grade, winning with a score of 143/150. Again, Charlie Smith placed second, with a score of 139/150.
B Grade saw Chris Rowland improve on his first round by winning with 138/150 from Daniel Hyland on 133/150. In C Grade, John Walker took the honours with a score of 125/150 with Greg Lye scoring 119/150 for second place.
With presentation over and President Chris thanking all for their attendance and help, the day finished early, so a social 15pr double rise was organised for those who chose to stay on.
High gun went to Phil Body on 191/200 and Charlie Smith finished up with two fresh chooks for the shoot raffle. As a good club member, Charlie did the right thing and missed a target so the treasurer could keep the cash.
Next month the club shoots on Sunday July 2 with a three event program of 50T PS, 25T SB and 25T H/cap.
Visitors are always welcome.
