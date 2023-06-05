Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Bega Gun Club's June shoot

June 5 2023 - 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Smith 2nd AA/A 50T Pointscore, 2nd 50T AA/A 50T DB, Shoot raffle winner
Charlie Smith 2nd AA/A 50T Pointscore, 2nd 50T AA/A 50T DB, Shoot raffle winner

A sunny beginning to the day saw twenty-one participants face the starter at Bega Gun Club's June shoot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.