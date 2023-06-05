Bega District News
Wagga Wagga group take out prizes at Tura Beach Golf Club

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 5 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:43pm
On Saturday, June 3 Tura Beach men played a stroke Monthly Medal competition, off the blue tees. The winner in A grade was Justin Trethewey with a nett score of 69, ahead of Dennis Stewart on nett 72.

