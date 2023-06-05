Wagga Wagga group take out prizes at Tura Beach Golf Club

On Saturday, June 3 Tura Beach men played a stroke Monthly Medal competition, off the blue tees. The winner in A grade was Justin Trethewey with a nett score of 69, ahead of Dennis Stewart on nett 72.
B grade was won by Ben Kirk with nett 70, on a count back from Michael McCarron, also on nett 70.
C grade was won by Chris Haskard with nett 71 ahead of Graham Brown with nett 72. Gary Cook was the gross winner with 73 strokes (off a handicap of zero).
Nearest the Pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Justin Trethewey. Brad Foster won on the Goodall's 5th, Graham Brown won the Wheelers 9th and Phillip Kibble won on the Golden Shot 13th. Alan Brown won the Bega Cheese 17th (with 53cm). The ball competition went to nett 77.
A contingent of 23 players from Wagga Wagga took out a number of prizes on Tuesday, May 30 and a stableford competition, nominally off the white tees, was won by Martin Lazzari in A grade with 37 points, ahead of Rob Staite on 36 points.
In B grade, Mark McIntyre (Wagga Wagga GC) won with 37 points ahead of Doug Mikula on 36 points.
In C grade John Lea won with 35 points on a count back from Terry Grant-Drew, also on 35 points.
Nearest the Pin was won by Ian Scott on the Arcuthe 3rd, Bruce Burton on the TBCC 5th, David Byfield (Wagga Wagga GC) won the MorMors 9th and Mark Jorgensen won the Golden Shot 13th (with 42cm). Paul Keough (Wagga Wagga GC) won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 32 points.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
