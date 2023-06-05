A dazzling team display has boosted the Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs clear at the top of the Group 16 rugby league ladder, taking care of the Tathra Sea Eagles 32 points to 6.
The highly anticipated 'battle of the beaches' saw the two top first-grade sides meet for the first time of the season, with plenty on the line in the derby.
Tathra hosted the fixture as part of their annual ladies day celebration, and had come out hot in the women's league tag as the She Eagles dominated the MP Hotdogs 60-0.
The Sea Eagles also took out their reserve grade fixture earlier in the day, 26-6 against the Coma Stallions, with the Tathra crowd being treated to an impressive home display.
However it was the Dogs that had the momentum heading into the first-grade match, unbeaten since round two of the competition - including a one-point thriller against the Eden Tigers.
Tathra were coming off their first loss of the season to the Tigers, a result they had appealed to Group 16 about, but ultimately lost last week, and were looking to get back into the winning column.
The Dogs got the jump on the Sea Eagles from the whistle, with centre Luke Rixon capitalising on a first-set error from Tathra to open up the scoring just two minutes in.
They then forced another Tathra error with a staunch defensive effort, scoring once again to race out to a 12-0 lead less than 10 minutes in.
Bulldogs manager Roger Foote said his team had been looking forward to the challenge of playing Tathra, and was impressed to see the side show their most polished performance of the season.
"We kind of looked at Tathra as the benchmark this season. It was exciting to see how we'd go against them," Foote said.
"They all really impressed me."
The strong play of the Bulldogs continued throughout the second half, as the side made sure to not give Tathra a glimmer of hope.
Piling on the points, Rixon crossed for his second try before Bulldogs' lock and players-player Hank Kennedy put an exclamation mark on the match to extend the lead to 32-0 with less than 10 minutes to play.
A last ditch try got Tathra on the board but the damage was done, seeing Merimbula now two points clear of the Sea Eagles, Eden Tigers and Snowy River Bears all locked on 12 points.
"High completion rates. Good run metres. High tackle counts and very few mistakes just gave us the opportunity to score points, and when we did get the opportunities we took them," Foote said.
Impressed with the buy-in from the side, Foote praised Bulldogs coach Simon Scott as one of the keys to the side's recent success.
"A strong work ethic is kind of what he preaches. Everyone's on the same page.
"We're not getting ahead of ourselves," Foote said.
The Bulldogs will have a rest for the June long weekend, before a series of four home games kicks off against the Batemans Bay Tigers.
In other results, Bombala defeated Bega 62-12, Snowy River beat Narooma 36-24 and Eden beat Batemans Bay 38-16 while the Cooma Stallions had the bye.
The Group 16 competition is set to resume on Saturday, June 17 following the King's birthday long weekend.
