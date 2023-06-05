Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs take the points in top-of-ladder first grade Group 16 clash

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEAM EFFORT: Bulldogs best Tathra in 'battle of the beaches' first grade league clash. Picture supplied.
TEAM EFFORT: Bulldogs best Tathra in 'battle of the beaches' first grade league clash. Picture supplied.

A dazzling team display has boosted the Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs clear at the top of the Group 16 rugby league ladder, taking care of the Tathra Sea Eagles 32 points to 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.