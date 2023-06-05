These are the 6 most popular electric cars among Australian drivers

There's no time like the present to transition to an electric vehicle (EV). At least, that's how millions of people around the world appear to feel.

A recent report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) states that global sales of electric cars topped 10 million in 2022. This year, sales are projected to exceed 14 million-a 35 per cent increase. The IEA notes that electric cars constituted 14 per cent of the car market in 2022, compared to just 4 per cent in 2020.

In terms of EV uptake, Australia is lagging behind other Western nations. EVs account for about 4% of new vehicle sales in Australia. Still, that means tens of thousands of new electric cars hit Australian roads over the past year.

That figure is sure to grow, and not just in the realm of passenger vehicles. Buses and trucks are undergoing a transition too. It's only a matter of time before Courier Bega and other shipping services deploy EVs for domestic deliveries. Indeed, if you need a courier to Sydney and you hire Australia Post for the job, chances are good that the delivery will be made via an EV.

Why might you want to go in for an electric car? First of all, it's perhaps the most significant thing you can do to reduce your carbon footprint. Apart from that, EVs have the following benefits:

Greater efficiency

Lower maintenance due to fewer parts

Fuel cost savings

Less noise pollution

Better resale value

Financial incentives and tax credits

It's true that the upfront purchase price of electric cars is higher than your average petrol-fuelled car. However, they're already more affordable than they were five years ago, and five years from now they'll be more affordable than they are today.

If you're considering getting an electric car for you and your family, take a look at this list of the 6 most popular EVs in Australia. It can help you decide which make and model best suits your needs and preferences. (Note that all prices referenced here are in AUD.)

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the top selling electric car in Australia, with over 10,800 sold in 2022. This mid-size sedan debuted in 2019 and comes in three varieties:

Rear-Wheel Drive

Long Range

Performance

Driving range ranges from 556km (Rear-Wheel Drive) to 681km (Long Range). The Tesla Model 3 starts at $61,300. It has a perfect 5-star safety rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). Key features include:

Blind spot alert

Rear parking camera

Keyless entry and push button starter

Auto braking

Wireless mobile charger

Climate control

BYD Atto 3

The BYD Atto 3 is a mid-size hatchback SUV that seats five. In 2022, more than 2,100 of these fully electric vehicles were sold to Australian drivers. The Standard version goes for $48,011 while the Extended version goes for $51,011.

ANCAP tested the BYD Atto 3 in 2022 and awarded it a 5-star safety rating. Its driving range is 480km and it takes 45 for a quick charge. Like many electric cars, it comes standard with keyless entry and push button starter, rear parking camera, blind spot alert, and assisted cruise control.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV is an electric version of the Chinese company's small size SUV. At $43,990 it is one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market. More than 1,100 were sold in Australia in 2022. The MG ZS EV has a driving range of 360km and a quick charge time of 54 minutes.

Tesla Model Y

We've seen that the Tesla Model 3 is the most popular electric car with Australian drivers. Well, the second most popular is the Tesla Model Y, 8,717 of which were sold in Australia in 2022.

As with the Model 3, the Model Y is available in Rear-Wheel Drive, Long Range, and Performance. Prices begin at $69,300, so it's a little pricier than its cousin. Its driving range is comparable, and of course it boasts a 5-star ANCAP safety rating.

The main difference between the Model 3 and Model Y is size: as a crossover SUV, the Model Y is longer, wider, and taller than the Model 3. It also has more ground clearance.

Polestar 2

Polestar is a new car company based in Sweden and owned by Volvo. The Polestar 2 is a fully electric mid-sized sedan. Over 1,500 were sold in Australia last year. The Polestar 2 is available in three varieties:

Standard Range Single Motor

Long Range Single Motor

Long Range Dual Motor

Purchase price ranges from $63,900 for the Standard Range Single Motor to $73,400 for the Long Range Dual Motor. The Polestar 2 received a 5-star safety rating from ANCAP in 2021.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona Electric was the sixth and last electric car to exceed 1,000 sales in Australia in 2022-1,096 to be precise. Customers can choose from four options:

Elite SUV FWD (DC100kW engine)

Highlander SUV FWD (DC100kW)

Elite SUV FWD (DC150kW)

Highlander SUV FWD (DC150kW)