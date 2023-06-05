Bega District News
Aqua Pambula Beach install new community defibrillator

By James Parker
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:27pm
Hanging within a white metal box with a transparent cover, and secured to the rendered outside wall of Aqua Pambula Beach, a life-saving piece of equipment has recently been installed after a lady suffered a heart attack on the premises.

