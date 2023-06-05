Hanging within a white metal box with a transparent cover, and secured to the rendered outside wall of Aqua Pambula Beach, a life-saving piece of equipment has recently been installed after a lady suffered a heart attack on the premises.
Decals across the face remind users to call triple-zero (000), begin chest compressions, and thirdly use the automated external defibrillator (AED) to shock, while both an alarm and light will simultaneously go off when the case is opened.
According to the Australian Red Cross, 50 to 70 per cent of sudden cardiac arrest victims survive if defibrillation occurs within the first five minutes, and for every minute that passes, there is a 10 per cent less chance of survival.
On the wall in Pambula Beach on the far south coast, sits the HeartSine Samaritan PAD 360P Defibrillator, a Fully-Automatic defibrillator (AED) that analyses the heart rhythm and delivers an electrical shock to victims of sudden cardiac arrest in order to restore the heart to normal rhythm.
When found in the distressing and anxiety-increasing situation of a sudden cardiac arrest, where the victim is unconscious, not breathing, and without pulse, the AED provides easy to understand visual and voice prompts to guide the rescuer through the entire resuscitation process.
It also has a kit for small children as well.
Owners of Aqua Pambula Beach Joey Cunningham and Peter Caldwell said that the defibrillator came about because a lady had a serious health incident just opposite their premises.
"Luckily there were doctors walking past and surf life savers. It was the perfect place to have a bad event," Mr Caldwell said.
"Although there are defibrillators around the area, this is really the hub. So we wanted to make sure that nobody else suffered, and it was in a really prominent place."
Mr Caldwell said the way the community reacted to the idea of investing in a defibrillator had been phenomenal, and with a no questions asked attitude.
"It was interesting. We came up with the idea at about 6 o'clock in the evening, and by the morning we had three offers to pay for it from different groups. The community said, 'Nup, this is a community resource and we need to get it done'," he said.
"As soon as you turn it on, it tells you exactly what to do, so you don't need to be trained in it."
Bega Valley has a number of defibrillators that are usually accessible. However, heart attacks don't always occur within the parameters of a business day, and since some units are located in foyers and receptions, it can be detrimental in an emergency.
For Pambula Beach, having a 24/7 publicly accessible unit has become an extremely important addition to the community.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
