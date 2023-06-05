A leadership development program is being rolled out in the Bega Valley, aiming to improve community resilience and bushfire recovery.
There are 24 Regenerate scholarships available for not-for-profit leaders in the shire through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR)'s Investing in Rural Community Futures program.
FRRR's Acting CEO Sarah Matthee said the scholarships - delivered in partnership with Australian Rural Leadership Foundation (ARLF) - aimed to build confidence, ability, skills and longer-term sustainability of the region's not-for-profits.
"We know local not-for-profits are often leaned on significantly, especially in the event of a natural disaster as was the case with the Black Summer bushfires," she said.
"Pressure on programs, services and volunteers is leading to fatigue and a depletion of local resources. From our work over the last few years in both these communities, we've seen an overwhelming appetite for cross sector collaboration and planning within the community. The ARLF leadership programs will help boost their capacity and impact."
READ MORE:
ARLF Chief Executive Matt Linnegar said the Regenerate Bega Valley program would help local leaders to collaborate, build networks and lead community initiatives.
"When future emergencies, or opportunities occur, this network will be invaluable. They won't be just names and positions; they'll know and trust each other and be able to work through the challenges in front of them, to build resilience," he said.
"This leadership network will guide and empower communities to address bushfire recovery priorities aimed at rebuilding and growing their local economy."
For Carina Severs, manager at Eden Community Access Centre and chair of the Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance, resilience is about knowledge.
"I'd like people to know what's available, to know the 'capability and capacity' of frontline emergency services, as well as the support services such as Red Cross, CWA have. Resilience is about learning skills and being able to look after yourself as best you can, but it is also about showing care for those around you - your neighbours, friends and others," Ms Severs said.
Applications for the Regenerate Bega Valley leadership program are now open.
The program is open to volunteers or employees in the not-for-profit sector. There will be two four-day residential sessions starting in August.
For more details and to apply, visit rural-leaders.org.au/regenerate-bega-valley.
Applications close on June 18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.