Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Regenerate Bega leadership scholarships building community resilience

Updated June 6 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manager at Eden Community Access Centre and chair of the Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance Carina Severs. Picture supplied.
Manager at Eden Community Access Centre and chair of the Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance Carina Severs. Picture supplied.

A leadership development program is being rolled out in the Bega Valley, aiming to improve community resilience and bushfire recovery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.