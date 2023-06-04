What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for June 6 -12

Red Pepper Jazz at Main Bar, Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm. Free entry.
Merimbula's 41st Annual Jazz Festival! Ticketed sessions at Twyford Hall, Lakeview Hotel, Merimbula RSL & Club Sapphire. 5pm-11pm. Friday Night Session Pass to all venues $50. Full Weekend Pass $120. All details merimbulajazzfestival.org.au
Chris Harland Blues Band at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm
Michael Menager Trio at Florabel Terrace, Eden. 6pm-9pm
Steve Martin at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Merimbula's 41st Annual Jazz Festival! Ticketed sessions at Twyford Hall, Lakeview Hotel, Merimbula RSL & Club Sapphire. 11am-11pm. Half Day or Night Session Pass- all venues $50. All Day Session Pass- all venues $60. Full Weekend Pass $120. All details merimbulajazzfestival.org.au
Official Jazz Festival Opening at Spencer Park, Merimbula with Royal Australian Navy Band, Canberra's Swing Katz Dancers, RFS fire trucks, historic cars and more! 9.45am-11am. Free entry
Live music at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Wintersun's Streetfest with Kara Coen, The Figmentz, Howlin Mitch & the Habaneros and Michael Menager on Market Street, Merimbula. Food & Brew tents.1pm-6pm.
Jazz solos, duos & trios at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-7pm. Free entry
Wrack & Ruin at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
The Telepathics entertain at Spencer Park before the Merimbula Lakeside Lantern Walk begins. 4.30pm-5.45pm. Free entry
Southern Sounds at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7pm- 10pm
Roger Clark Jazz Band at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm. Free entry
Loose Change at Tathra Bowling Club, Tathra. 8pm-11pm
Merimbula's 41st Annual Jazz Festival! Ticketed sessions at Twyford Hall, Lakeview Hotel, Merimbula RSL & Club Sapphire. 11am-11pm. Half Day or Night Session Pass- all venues $50. All Day Session Pass- all venues $60. All details merimbulajazzfestival.org.au
Dust & Echos at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Mark Austin at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Candelo Blues Club's Jam with host act JD Band at Candelo Hotel 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. Call 6493 2214. $5 at the door (16+)
Sarah McLaine Quartet at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Tickets $20. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Jazz solos, duos & trios at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-7pm. Free entry
Wrack & Ruin at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Free Jazz Hatters Party at Club Sapphire, Merimbula featuring Cherie Glanville's Stillwater Trio, Canberra's The Odd Couple, Barry Hanley & his Riviera Jazz Band with Ken Vatcher, + local legends Bob Porter, John Moffat, Robbie Mann and more! 11am-4pm
Red Heart Blue at The Dromedary Hotel, Tilba. 1pm-4pm
