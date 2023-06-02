Tura Marrang Library courtyard upgrades completed

The Tura Marrang Library courtyard upgrades are complete, and the staff are holding a celebratory opening day.
Acting Library Services Coordinator, Linda Albertson said the NSW State Library funded upgrade provided a wonderful new area for working, playing and relaxing.
"We are thrilled to have transformed a tired, disused area into a wonderful new space for children, adults and families to enjoy," Ms Albertson said.
"The upgrade includes new garden plantings in raised beds, a large feature tree, a wave shade, decorative panels, outdoor furniture and a Masterkidz STEM outdoor activity wall complete with soft-fall mats.
"Feedback has been extremely positive, and we are very excited to show the upgraded courtyard to the community."
The library staff are hosting a Family Fun Day on Saturday June 10 between 10am and 12.15pm.
There will be free face painting for the kids and a free sausage sizzle run by the Pambula Merimbula Lions Club.
To learn more about the Bega Valley Shire Library service, visit the council website.
This project is funded by the NSW Government Public Library Infrastructure Grants Program through the State Library of NSW.
