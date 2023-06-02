Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Public school students walk in unison committed to become a voice for future generations

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 2 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students of Tathra Public School during the Walk for Reconciliation. Picture by James Parker.
Students of Tathra Public School during the Walk for Reconciliation. Picture by James Parker.

As a sign of the commitment to tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation and to be a voice for future generations, indigenous Djiringanj elders, primary school teachers and students, parents and friends, walked in unison from Tathra headland to Tathra Public School on Friday June 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.