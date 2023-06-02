As a sign of the commitment to tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation and to be a voice for future generations, indigenous Djiringanj elders, primary school teachers and students, parents and friends, walked in unison from Tathra headland to Tathra Public School on Friday June 2.
The event began at 8.30am and, after walking 1.2km along Bega street, the participants arrived on the public school oval, where a handful of students presented speeches about what the day meant to them.
Classes performed songs, including Kev Carmody and Paul Kelly's From Little Things Big Things Grow.
Yarns and a coffee and cake stall fundraiser were held after the Walk for Reconciliation, with money raised going to Djiringanj Elders Federation at Tathra Public School.
Djiringanj elders Aunty Kath, Aunty Ellen, and Aunty Glenda shared stories from the land, their past, and their hearts with the students.
"I like to reflect on my past, present, and my future," Aunty Glenda said.
"In my past I think about my elders, what they fought for. They fought for better housing, better health, and a better education for their children's future.
"I was their future, I'm now in the present, so my cause is to remember the struggle they endured when they fought for things and to change people's way of thinking.
"My future that I fight for is for my children, my grandchildren, and my great-grandchildren. One day they will be the present, reflecting on the past, and they will have their strength to carry on and see what changes they need to fight for.
"I believe that education is our way forward."
Students sat in lines behind laminated artworks created by representatives from each class, each depicting animals and locations in the Djiringanj language.
Tathra Public School principal Mrs Megan Bobbin said students worked with elder Uncle John to come up with the correct words and the correct terminology, and then the kids spent a day doing artwork that represented the new name.
Two students, Jasper Umback and Eddie Hergenhan, were the representatives that were selected to create the design for their classroom called "Merrigong" which is the Indigenous word for dingoes.
"We just started off our background with a desert type [scene] because we knew our class would be the dingoes, and I kinda came up with my idea saying that the dingo head could be behind Uluru," Jasper said.
"Then we did the yarning circle for the class, and then we did some tracks of dingoes," Eddie replied.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
