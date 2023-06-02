What's the best thing about the South Coast?

Before I accepted a job with ACM on the NSW South Coast, I'd never been south of Mollymook in the Shoalhaven.
The Far South Coast was but a mysterious place I'd only heard fantastic rumours about.
I went to the beach after my first day of work, driving through rows of spotted gums glowing in the afternoon sun to an empty beach where I fossicked through the rockpools uninterrupted.
There was sand beneath my toes, and the warm sun on my back just 15 minutes after I left the office.
It's no surprise the South Coast is beautiful. All of us who live here already know that.
As someone relocating from Sydney, the sheer ruggedness and beauty of the coastline was a major draw card for me.
Before moving, I looked forward to surfing before work, and snorkelling after knocking-off for the day. I looked forward to hiking in the mountains and along the coastline and swimming at secluded tropical beaches.
That is, I looked forward to the beauty of this place and all the things I could do.
However, with such aspirations I was far too easily satisfied.
I was reminded this week that the best thing about living on the South Coast is the people.
To settle for the beaches, amazing sunrises, perfect surf breaks or pristine coastal walks is to miss out on the best thing about the South Coast - the community.
Berry and Huskisson won their categories and Ulladulla, Tilba and Eden were named runners-up in their three awards categories.
The results paid tribute to the aesthetics of the towns; the scenery and the tourist attractions.
Those volunteers are the first people tourists meet in the area. They are the gatekeepers who help visitors explore all the Sapphire Coast has to offer.
Yet, they are but some of the multitude of people who make our fantastic South Coast community what it is.
From the local business owners who greet you by name and with a friendly smile, to the life-saving first responders who protect the community, the musos gigging at venues along the coastline and, of course, the hard-working volunteers in so many different parts of the community who tie it all together - the South Coast is fantastic because of them. The coast is beautiful because the people are beautiful; they welcome you in, show you around and help each other out.
The joy of journalism is meeting all these people and hearing their story; it is uncovering the amazing locals who keep our towns thriving.
My ACM colleague Bega District News' Sam Armes noticed people always commented on the community since he relocated in November. They always told him "the people are just the best here".
So yes, we won a bunch of awards for the beauty of our place, but if there was an award celebrating the best people in the country, I think we'd win that too.
James Tugwell - Acting Editor
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
