Richard Moffat's 'Weed' wins acquisitive prize in Sculpture for Clyde

Updated June 1 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 1:32pm
Bega sculptor Richard Moffatt has claimed the $60,000 Acquisitive Award for his towering work, titled 'Weed'.
Richard Moffat's sculpture 'Weed' has secured the acquisitive prize in the Sculpture for Clyde exhibition and remains on show before it becomes a permanent fixture at the Batemans Bay Sculpture Walk.

