Richard Moffat's sculpture 'Weed' has secured the acquisitive prize in the Sculpture for Clyde exhibition and remains on show before it becomes a permanent fixture at the Batemans Bay Sculpture Walk.
Organisers said the event opened to huge crowds and elicited delight from visitors across the past few days.
There are 111 indoor, outdoor and student-created sculptures on display along the recently revamped Clyde River foreshore.
"Visitor numbers have already exceeded our expectations," organiser David Maclachlan said.
"And we hope more people come to enjoy the spectacle of high quality artworks until we close on Sunday."
Organisers said the displays were swamped with locals and visitors across the weekend, while a steady stream of art enjoyers was still flowing through the week.
They said nearby cafes and bars had also enjoyed the influx of additional foot traffic.
"The foreshore marquee has more than doubled previous visitation to the student and indoor exhibitions thanks to a NSW Government Regional Events funding grant which assisted with the purchase," Mr Maclachlan said.
"People have already purchased some of the unique pieces of art - we don't allow editions - and we encourage more art-loving buyers to come and have a look this week and weekend."
Senden Blackwood has been named the overall winner of the Sculpture for Clyde event, for their work titled 'Portmanteau'.
Other winners include James Bunter for 'Bubble Rock', Wil Edwards-Franchimon for 'Release'.
The winner of the 2023 Student Sculpture prize was a collaboration from Carroll College titled 'Identity Totem Poles' which are on display in the marquee.
Organisers thanked businesses who backed the event, with almost $90,000 in prize money providing plenty of allure for some of the country's best artists.
Mr Maclachlan also praised the team of volunteers who ensured everything ran smoothly.
"The event could not run without the volunteers who pull it together and then provide services to visitors," he said.
"This is truly a community event and it operates on so many levels. It provides entertainment and spectacle, it supports business in the shoulder season, it supports artists in their work, it promotes our spectacular environment and gives us the legacy of a free, outdoor, accessible sculpture walk to be enjoyed at any time by anyone."
