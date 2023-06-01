Merimbula and Tathra share the points in 8-goal thriller

Merimbula Grasshoppers and Tathra United FC first grade have shared the points in an eight-goal thriller.
Merimbula were leading 1-0 at half time in what Grasshoppers first grade coach Hugh Jesina said was a "very exciting - end to end" half of football.
He said his team came out hard after the break in what turned out to be a "massive second half" with a total of seven goals scored.
The scoreline could have been higher; Jesina said there were some fantastic saves made by the goalkeepers at both ends of the field.
Merimbula played the last 25 minutes of the game with ten men after a second-yellow send-off.
Before the game, Tathra were top of the table, and Jesina was pleased with his team's performance against tough opposition.
Yet the coach said his talented squad was only just starting to hit their stride, and had more to give.
"We want the town and the community to get around us," he said.
Tathra are now on 11 points after five games and sit second the table behind Bega on 12 points.
Merimbula are third on seven points.
The Grasshoppers take on Pambula, who they defeated 8-1 last outing, this weekend.
