Bands ready for battle at Hotel Australasia

Eden's Hotel Australasia is set to host a new Battle of the Bands competition, starting on June 17.
The competition will take place every Saturday night between 6.00pm - 9.30pm until the Grand Final on August 5.
The competition encourages bands in the Bega Valley and surrounds to showcase their talent and to bring the community together during a time of year when people tend to stay indoors.
Hotel Australasia's general manager Rory Gallagher said the Battle of the Bands competition was an exciting opportunity.
"We are excited to showcase the talent that is on offer in the Bega Valley and surrounds and encourage everyone to have a go and apply," Mr Gallagher said.
Heat winners will be chosen through audience participation with the overall winners chosen by a panel of judges.
Three bands will compete for a share of $900 worth of prizes each week, with winners progressing to the grand final.
The grand final prize package is worth a mighty $10,000, which includes a recording package by Bear Mountain Productions.
Artist, writer and producer Ricky Bloomfield, who owns the music production company and is a mentor on the NSW Talent Development Project for high school students, said the prize would be customised depending on the winner.
"It's going to depend on the artist that wins it. That [price] normally covers a whole EP, but depending on the artist, they could get through an album, if it's a soloist that wins it versus a band," Mr Bloomfield said.
"It's a great opportunity to record their next record.
"Punters can get behind their favourite bands and come along and support their favourite bands, because heats will be decided by crowd participation, and the grand final winner will be decided by a panel of judges.
"I can't wait to see all the bands, and we're starting to get a lot of submissions as well, so we're just going through the submissions now."
Online applications are open through the website.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
